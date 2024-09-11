5 killed as Israel mounts new military assault in occupied WB

Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that the Wednesday strike killed five young men near a mosque.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said rescue crews had recovered five bodies at the site and had transferred them to hospital.

The report said that Israeli forces had closed all entrances to Tubas and was inspecting ambulance before allowing them to enter a local hospital.

Israeli military vehicles, including road diggers and armored personnel carriers, could be seen moving through the city, close to the border with Jordan at the northern end of the West Bank.

Israeli forces have been conducting a series of military assaults in the northern West Bank for the past two weeks, with extended raids in Tubas, Jenin and Tulkarm.

Streets and infrastructure in all three cities have suffered extensive damage as Israeli forces have dug up roads and targeted resistance bases.

In the same period, dozens of Palestinian civilians have been killed in attacks by Israeli forces across the occupied region.

On Tuesday, a Palestinian man and woman were killed during an Israeli raid on Tulkarm.

Violence by Israeli forces and settlers has surged in the West Bank since the start of Israeli genocidal campaign in Gaza in early October 2023.

Palestinians say such offensive are aimed at cementing Israel’s seemingly open-ended military rule over the occupied territory.

More than 680 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since October 7, 2023.

Rights groups have warned of escalating violence in the West Bank and the use of tactics by Israeli forces that the world has witnessed in its war on Gaza.

