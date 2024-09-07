IRGC chief narrates Iran-Israel maritime war

"The Zionist regime hit 14 of our ships in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea. We also hit 12 of their ships," Salami said on Sunday in a meeting with the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The Zionists called for an end to the attacks after their 5th ship was hit, the IRGC chief added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami referred to the time when the country was facing a severe crisis following the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, the imposition of unilateral sanctions, and the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying that the IRGC managed to secure the shipping lines and contributed to neutralizing sanctions and production of Covid-19 vaccines.

"Today, the safest shipping lines belong to the ships on which the Iranian flag is raised," he stressed.

