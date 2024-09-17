No one in Iran afraid of war, enemies: IRGC commander

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in a ceremony to inaugurate some development projects conducted by the Basij voluntary forces.

The IRGC chief said that the martyrs and their sacrifices have ensured the survival of the country and the Islamic Establishment against any threats.

"Martyrs completely put an end to the fear of powers. Nobody in Iran today is afraid of any enemy with any degree of power," he added.

He went on to point to the True Promise Operation conducted by Iran against the Zionist regime of Israel and said that the the ordinary people in Iran were jubilant after the strikes while war was looming.

"When a nation becomes so big and strong that it is not afraid of war, it becomes the reason that the enemy does not fight with it," he continued.

MNA