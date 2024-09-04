Gaza death toll rises to 40,861: health ministry

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry has announced the latest statistics of martyrs and wounded Palestinians in the Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

According to the statement of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip, 40,861 Palestinian people have been martyred in the Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip since October 7 of last year.

Also, the Palestinian Ministry of Health pointed out that the total number of Palestinians wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza Strip has increased to 94,398 people since the beginning of war in the enclave on October 07, 2023.

The Zionist regime’s army committed 3 crimes and massacres in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

Also, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip stated that 42 Palestinian people have been martyred and 107 others have been wounded in Israeli army's attacks on the Gaza Strip in the last hours.

The ministry emphasized that some of the martyrs and victims are still under the rubble and in the streets and occupiers are preventing from aiding them.

MNA