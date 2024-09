The death toll in Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian city of Masyaf in Hama Governorate has climbed to 14, the SANA news agency quoted the director of a local hospital as saying.

According to him, at least 43 people have been injured.

Earlier, Syrian media said that five civilians were killed and 19 others were wounded.

Local sources in Syria reported 15 airstrikes carried out by the Israeli regime on the northern and eastern areas of the Arab country.

