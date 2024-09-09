Iran freestyle team runner-up in U20 World Wrestling C’ships

The Iranian team secured the second position in the competition, earning 3 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze medals, with a total of 160 points. The US team claimed the top spot with 175 points, while Japan finished third with 95 points.

The gold medals were won by Ali Khorramdel in the 65 kg category, Ali Rezaei in the 74 kg category, and Amir-Reza Ma’soumi in the 125 kg category.

Ebrahim Khari and Ali Karampour each earned silver medals in the 61 kg and 70 kg categories respectively, while Abolfazl Rahmani secured a bronze in the 86 kg category.

The 2024 U20 World Wrestling Championships were held from September 2 to 8 in the city of Pontevedra, northwest Spain.

