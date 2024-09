Khorramdel beat his Japanese rival Makoto Hosokawa 10-2 in the freestyle wrestling final on Saturday.

The Iranian athlete had advanced to the final after defeating competitors from Turkey, the Azerbaijan Republic, and Russia.

Iranian freestyle wrestlers Ali Karampur and Mehdi Yusefi also won bronze in the men’s 70kg and 79kg categories respectively.

The 2024 U20 World Wrestling Championships are held from September 2 to 8 in the city of Pontevedra, northwest Spain.

MP/IRN