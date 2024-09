Kiani came first in the women’s Jianshu with a total score of 9.686.

Athletes from Hong Kong (9.686) and Vietnam (9.683) won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Another Iranian practitioner Helia Asadi also won a bronze medal in the women’s nandao event with 9.676.

Malaysian and Uzbekistan athletes won silver and bronze medals with 9.693 and 9.690, respectively.

The competition started on Sept. 9 and will run until Sept. 15 in Macau.

SD/TT