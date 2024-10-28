Iran freestyle wins U23 Worlds for 1st time

It was Iran’s first title in world championships.

Mahdi Yousefi claimed the 79kg gold medal for Iran after he defeated Paris Olympian Feng LU (CHN), who became the first wrestler from China to reach the final in Freestyle.

Mahdi Hajiloueian also seized a silver after he lost to Rizabek Aitmukhan of Kazakhstan 11-6 in the 97kg final bout.

Ali Hossein Momeni in the 57kg and Abbas Ebrahimzadeh in the 65kg won two bronze medals.

Iranian wrestlers Amirhossein Firouzpour in 92kg and Amirreza Masoumi in 125kg had earlier won two gold medals as well as a bronze medal, which was won by Ebrahim Khari in 61kg.

Iran’s Greco-Roman had already won the title in the 2024 U23 World Wrestling Championships.

MA/TT