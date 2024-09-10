Pezeshkian's schedule on Iraq visit announced to Iran media

The new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to Baghdad tomorrow (Wednesday) as his first official visit outside the country at the official invitation of the Prime Minister of Iraq Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani.

He is scheduled to meet with highest-ranking Iraqi officials including the president Abdul Latif Rashid, the prime minister Al Sudani and the parliament speaker Mohsen Al-Mandalawi.

Pezeshkian will also hold a meeting with the Iranian business persons residing in the neighboring country.

The president is also scheduled to go to Erbil, the Kurdistan Region capital at the official invitation of the Region's head Nechirvan Barzani and hold talks with the Kurdish authorities there. He is further planned to visit another major Kurdish city Sulaymaniyeh in the north of Iraq.

