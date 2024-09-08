  1. Politics
Sep 8, 2024, 7:51 PM

Air Force fully prepared to defend Iran: cmdr.

Air Force fully prepared to defend Iran: cmdr.

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi has emphasized that the Air Force is prepared to defend in the country against any threats.

Addressing the pilots and Air Force personnel at Shahid Nojeh Air Base in Hamedan on Sunday, the brigadier general commended the dedicated efforts of the Air Force's technical staff, who have managed to maintain the force's air fleet despite oppressive sanctions.

Vahedi stressed that the Air Force is committed to the strategic plans laid out by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The industrious personnel and staff of the Air Force, “We have proven that the Air Force of the country is always strong, standing firm, ready to defend the country and implement the instructions issued by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” he added.

MA/IRN85590334

News ID 220876
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News