Air Force fully prepared to defend Iran: cmdr.

Addressing the pilots and Air Force personnel at Shahid Nojeh Air Base in Hamedan on Sunday, the brigadier general commended the dedicated efforts of the Air Force's technical staff, who have managed to maintain the force's air fleet despite oppressive sanctions.

Vahedi stressed that the Air Force is committed to the strategic plans laid out by the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The industrious personnel and staff of the Air Force, “We have proven that the Air Force of the country is always strong, standing firm, ready to defend the country and implement the instructions issued by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces,” he added.

MA/IRN85590334