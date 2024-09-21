Punishing Israel on Iran's Armed Forces agenda

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani made the remarks while delivering a speech in Bandar Abbas on the occasion of the beginning of the Sacred Defense Week on Saturday morning.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has become an absolute power by taking advantage of the experiences of the Sacred Defense era and the domestication of weapons and military equipment, he said, adding that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to deal with any scenario of the enemy.

Stressing that punishing the criminal regime of Israel is on Iran's Armed Forces agenda, Ashtiani underlined that the recent Israeli aggression in Lebanon, which jeopardized the security of the international community, will make the conditions more difficult for this fake regime.

Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were martyred after their residence was targeted in Tehran on July 31, according to a statement released by the IRGC.

Issuing a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh was "designed and implemented by the Zionist regime and supported by the criminal government of America."

Reacting to the Israeli act of terror, high-ranking Iranian officials vowed to give a proper response to the Zionist regime, with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei saying, that by assassinating Ismail Haniyeh, the Israeli regime has prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself.

