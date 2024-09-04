Israeli regime conducts heavy airstrikes on south Lebanon

The Israeli military said its air force attacked a Hezbollah rocket launcher in Zebqin in southern Lebanon and hit “military structures” in the towns of Khiam and Aita al-Shaab, Al Jazeera reported.

The occupying regime's military said it also launched artillery attacks on Shoba, Alma ash-Shaab and Kfar Kila.

Since the start of the Zionist regime of Israel's genocidal war on the people of Gaza on October 7, 2023, Resistance groups in the region including Hezbollah of Lebanon have been attacking Israeli positions in the occupied lands in a bid to put pressure on the regime to stop the Gaza war. The Hezbollah attacks have been very costly for the regime as the northern settlements in the occupied lands have been evacuated over the past months by the Zionist settlers. The Resistance groups attacks have shattered the economy of the occupying entity.

