Sep 4, 2024, 12:09 PM

Danish police detain Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

TEHRAN, Sep. 04 (MNA) – Danish police has apprehended activist Greta Thunberg at a Copenhagen protest against the war in Gaza.

Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters news agency, according to Al Jazeera.

Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that Thunberg had been held.

A photograph published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg with what the newspaper said were handcuffs.

