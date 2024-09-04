Danish police detain Greta Thunberg during Gaza war protest

Six people were detained at the scene at the Copenhagen University after some 20 people blocked the entrance to a building and three entered, a police spokesperson told Reuters news agency, according to Al Jazeera.

Police declined to confirm the identities of any of those arrested but a spokesperson for the Students Against the Occupation told Reuters that Thunberg had been held.

A photograph published by daily Ekstra Bladet showed Thunberg with what the newspaper said were handcuffs.

MNA