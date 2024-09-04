Hezbollah fires 60 Katyusha rockets towards Israeli site

Hebrew-speaking sources reported on Wednesday that since this morning, 60 rockets had been fired from southern Lebanon towards the northern areas of occupied Palestine.

The rockets sparked fire in some places such as Kiryat Shmona.

The Lebanese Resistance movement’s military media issued a series of statements outlining the attacks and their outcomes:

The first statement affirmed that, in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, particularly in the towns of Aita Al-Shaab and Khiam, the Islamic Resistance fighters bombarded on Wednesday, 4-9-2024, bombarded the command headquarters of Al-Sahl Battalion in Beit Hillel Barracks and the enemy’s artillery bunkers in Dishon with barrages of Katyusha rockets.

The second statement mentioned that Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 14:30, on Wednesday, 4-9-2024, IOF positioning at Zarit barracks with artillery shells, inflicting direct hits.

The third statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 15:00, on Wednesday, 4-9-2024, Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills with missiles, hitting it directly.

According to the fourth statement, targeted, at 15:00, on Wednesday, 4-9-2024, Al-Sammaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarshouba Hills with missiles, hitting it directly.

Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 15:50, on Wednesday, 4-9-2024, Hanita site with artillery shells, hitting it directly, according to the fifth statement.

In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their valiant and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against “Israeli” enemy army sites and deployments along the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Tuesday, 03-09-2024, as follows:

1- At 2:00 pm, targeting the surveillance equipment at Al-Jardah site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, leading to its destruction.

2- At 2:10 pm, targeting the surveillance equipment at Al-Raheb site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, leading to its destruction.

3- At 2:20 pm, targeting the technical systems at Al-Assi site with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly, leading to their destruction.

4- At 2:55 pm, targeting the deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba Hills with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

5- At 3:05 pm, targeting the Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

6- After monitoring the “Israeli” enemy forces, and upon spotting an “Israeli” military intelligence force in the vicinity of Al-Raheb site, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

7- Targeting a building used by “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Al-Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, which led to a fire breaking out inside and confirmed casualties, in response to the enemy’s assaults on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes.

8- At 6:00 pm, targeting an “Israeli” enemy soldiers’ position at Birket Risha site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, resulting in confirmed casualties.

MNA