2 Zionists injured in Hezbollah attack on occupied lands

The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement’s forces launched a heavy missile attack on the north of the occupied Palestinian lands on Wednesday, in which, two Zionist regime's troops were injured.

The local media in the Zionist regime pointed to a missile attack launched from southern Lebanon to areas in northern occupied Palestine, including Al-Jalil.

The Zionist Army Radio confirmed that at least 5 rockets were fired at Kiryat Shmona.

In these attacks, fires broke out in Kiryat Shmona and Beit Hillel.

MNA