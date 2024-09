Mohammad Mahdi Heydari led Iran with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Keramati backed him up with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists for an efficiency of 19, Tehran Times reported.

Big man Mohammad Ishan, on the other hand, led India with 10 points and 9 rebounds in the gallant stand from the SABA Qualifiers winners.

Iran had defeated Kuwait in their first match 90-53.

The Persians are scheduled to meet South Korea on Wednesday.

