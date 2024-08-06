Iran learns fate in 2024 FIBA U18 Asia Cup

The Persians were pitted against South Korea, India, and Kuwait.

The 16 participating teams have been finalized after Qatar and Kuwait completed the cast by finishing 1-2 in the GBA Qualifiers held in Kuwait City.

Korea ruled the previous U18 Asia Cup in 2022 in Tehran, Iran by way of a 77-73 come-from-behind win over Japan in a Final befitting of a title bout.

China are still coming in with the most competition titles with 11.

The FIBA U18 Asia Cup 2024 is set for Sept. 2-9 in Amman, Jordan, where the top four teams will qualify for the FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup 2025 in Switzerland.

Group A:

Australia, Chinese Taipei, Lebanon, Mongolia

Group B:

Iran, South Korea, India, Kuwait

Group C:

China, Japan, Qatar, Kazakhstan

Group D:

The Philippines, New Zealand, Jordan, Indonesia

AMK/TT