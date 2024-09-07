Iran fail to qualify for 2025 U19 Basketball World Cup

The top four teams will qualify for the World Cup in Switzerland.

Carter Hopoi delivered a game-high 28 points and 5 rebounds, while Tama Isaac provided 24 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists as they formed a strong 1-2 punch to lead the Junior Tall Blacks in breaking away for good in the second quarter, Tehran Times reported.

Isaac himself nailed back-to-back treys before Hopoi came through with a bucket inside for an 8-0 run toward a 35-22 lead, and it would be all New Zealand since as they marched onto Sunday's Semis unscathed, still, after four games.

A total of 10 players scored at least 2 in the win, and that's big thanks to the way they shared the wealth as evidenced by the 20 assists they chalked up.

By reaching the next round, the Junior Tall Blacks have remained on pace of bettering their finish from 2018, where they settled for silver behind Australia.

With their win, New Zealand have formalized the first of two Semi-Final brackets as they forged a showdown with China in a clash between favorites.

Iran will face India for 5th – 8th classification on Sunday.

MNA