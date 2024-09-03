Israel's 'genocidal violence' risks spreading beyond Gaza

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the rights situation in the Palestinian territories, warned in a statement that Israel's recent intensification of its operations in the West Bank, which is separated from Gaza by Israeli territory, marked "a dangerous escalation".

"Israel's genocidal violence risks leaking out of Gaza and into the occupied Palestinian territory as a whole," she said, AFP reported.

"The writing is on the wall, and we cannot continue to ignore it. There is mounting evidence that no Palestinian is safe under Israel's unfettered control."

Albanese, who is an independent expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council has repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide in its war in Gaza.

Violence has surged in the West Bank during the Gaza war sparked on October 7.

Monday's statement came after days of surging violence, with the Palestinian health ministry saying Monday that at least 26 Palestinians had been killed since last Wednesday, when Israel launched simultaneous raids across the northern West Bank.

She called on the international community to "do everything it can to immediately end the risk of genocide against the Palestinian people under Israel's occupation, ensure accountability and ultimately end Israel's colonisation of Palestinian territory."

Since Oct.7, Israel's brutal military campaign on the Gaza Strip has so far killed at least 40,786 people, the majority of whom are women and children, and injured 94,224 others, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

SD/