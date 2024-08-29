UN chief calls for immediate end to Israel’s West Bank attack

The UN chief expressed concern over the recent developments in the West Bank.

The UN secretary general’s statement came following the continuation of the Zionist regime's extensive attacks on the north of the West Bank and siege of the refugee camps and its airstrikes on hospitals which can lead to an increase in the number of martyrs.

Guterres called on the Zionist regime to immediately stop its attack in the north of the West Bank and take necessary measures to protect civilians in this area.

He also called on the Zionist regime to comply with the international human rights laws and condemned the killing of Palestinians in the assault.

