Huge protests against Netanyahu continue on Monday

Occupied Palestinian cities once again witnessed massive protests against Benjamin Netanyahu and the war cabinet of the Zionist regime.

Tens of thousands of people holding pictures of Israeli prisoners held by Hamas demonstrated in Tel Aviv, occupied Quds, Haifa, Be'er Sheva and other occupied Palestinian cities.

Protesters also gathered in front of Benjamin Netanyahu's residence and demanded his immediate removal from power as well as an agreement with Hamas for the release of prisoners.

The intensification of protests in occupied Palestine has occurred after yesterday, the occupying Israeli army confirmed the killing of 6 prisoners in Gaza, one of whom was an American citizen.

After this event, the families of the Israeli prisoners in a statement called for massive civil disobedience in all the cities of occupied Palestine, and after that there were general strikes in many cities today.

According to Al Jazeera, protesters breached security barriers surrounding Netanyahu’s residence.

The security barricades were placed around the Israeli PM’s home in holy Quds.

Social media footage showed protesters breaking them down.

MNA/FNA1725298622234604284