Aug 28, 2024, 6:59 PM

Maduro reshuffles Cabinet amid post-election tensions

TEHRAN, Aug. 28 (MNA) – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Thursday amid rising political tensions and international scrutiny following the July 28 presidential election. 

Vice President Delcy Rodriguez retains her position while also assuming the role of oil minister. Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino also continue their duties. 

Meanwhile, Diosdado Cabello, a prominent ruling party figure, has become the new interior minister of the South American country, Anadolu Agency reported.

Hector Obregon will take over as the president of PDVSA, Venezuela's state oil company. 

Maduro said the changes aimed at facilitating reforms and promoting "a more vibrant, direct democracy" during a state television broadcast. 

The reshuffle came as opposition parties claimed victory in the July 28 election, contradicting Maduro's assertions. Protests have erupted around the country, with opposition leaders calling for transparency and the release of vote tally data.

On Thursday, Venezuela's Supreme Court ruled that Maduro won the election.

However, several countries regionally and globally have refused to recognize the results "unless the electoral records are verified transparently."

