Port workers in Haifa join general strike in occupied lands

At the same time as the strikes spread in the occupied lands to Haifa port, the workers of this port also joined the strikers.

The New York Times reported that Haifa port workers have joined a general strike and the loading and unloading operations of ships will not be done until this evening.

The Union of Workers in the Occupied Lands announced, “We are considering whether the strikes will continue until tomorrow.”

This is while a general strike has started in the occupied territories on Monday morning.

The nationwide strike in the occupied Palestinian territories is to declare solidarity with the families of the prisoners in Gaza and to declare opposition to blocking Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the way to reaching a prisoner swap agreement.

