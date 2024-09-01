Israeli finance minister warns those who strike won’t be paid

As anti-Netanyahu protests increase following the killing of six captives in Gaza and six police officers in West Bank, several unions in Israel have called for a general strike on Monday to force the government to agree to a deal that will secure the return of captives held in Gaza. However, Smotrich said anyone who does strike would not be paid.

He said that there is military solution against resistance in Gaza and West Bank.

According to Al Jazeera, the head of Israel’s biggest labor union has called for a general strike on Monday to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to bring back Israeli captives held in Gaza as thousands of protesters take to the streets.

Earlier, Israel recovered the bodies of six captives from a tunnel in southern Gaza, according to the military, prompting fury and grief among Israelis. The call for a one-day general strike was made by Arnon Bar-David, whose Histadrut union represents hundreds of thousands of workers.

MNA