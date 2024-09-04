Iraqi Islamic resistance conducts new drone attack on Haifa

The Islamic Resistance group of Iraq said in a statement today (Wednesday) that it had hit Haifa Haifa in the north of occupied Palestine with a drone earlier on Wednesday morning.

The port city of Haifa has been the target of regional resistance groups over the past 11 months since the Zionist regime's genocidal war on Gaza.

The Iraqi Islamic Resistance said in its statement on Wednesday that it carried out the attack in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and will continue its attacks against the positions of the occupying enemy.

