Thousands in occupied territories hold anti-Netanyahu rally

According to the Palestinian Sama news agency, thousands of Zionists staged a demonstration in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to mark the 400th day since scores of Zionists were taken captive by the Palestinian Resistance combatants in the Gaza Strip.

Families of the Zionist prisoners attended the protest, voicing their frustration with the Netanyahu administration for its failure to secure the release of their children after 400 days in captivity.

They criticized Netanyahu for focusing on criminal political agendas rather than advocating for the prisoners’ freedom, suggesting that he opposed ending the Gaza conflict for personal political gains.

Additionally, the Israeli police arrested five individuals who participated in the demonstration.

The attendees called for an immediate end to the Gaza war and urged the regime to reach a prisoner exchange agreement with the Resistance in Gaza.

