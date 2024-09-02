Malaysia, New Zealand PMs call for immediate Gaza ceasefire

"We both are very united in calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, getting the parties around the negotiating table and finding a two-state solution," Luxon said at a joint press conference.

Anwar said prospects for a ceasefire did not look encouraging at present, saying there was a lack of commitment from countries, particularly the United States, who could exert their influence to stop the conflict, NDTV World reported.

"The only hope is to engage the United States to take a stronger stance," Anwar said.

The Muslim-majority Malaysia is a supporter of the Palestinian cause, he continued.

