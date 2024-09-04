Iran to give harsh response to Israel in uncertain time

Brigadier General Ali Abdollahi, Deputy Commander of the General Staff of the Armed Forces for Co-oardination Affairs made the remarks in a commemoration for martyrs where he also said that "During the eight years of Sacred Defense, the enemy fought against Iran with all its might. And at the end of the war, Iran had prisoners of war from several countries."

"The enemy's animosity did not end even after the imposed war and it never stopped its enmity. The enemy used all means against Iran," he said.

The senior general went on to point to the Zionist regime's crimes against Palestinians, criticizing the Western power for staying indifferent towards the usurping regime's crimes.

Abdollahi stated that the recent crimes of the Zionist regime caused the freedom-seeking people of the world to get to know the true face of the world's mercenaries, adding that "Iran will give a harsh response to the enemy for the martyrdom of Iranian guest Ismail Haniyeh, but the time of the response is not clear and the Zionist regime dream that Iran's response will not come for the crime will never come true."

MNA/6215955