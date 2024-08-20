Malaysia PM says held calls with Iran, Hamas on Gaza truce

In a post on his X account, formerly known as twitter, the Malaysian prime minister said that he has held telephone conversations with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and one of the leaders of Hamas on the ceasefire in Gaza.

Ibrahim pointed to the key role of Iran, Turkey and Qatar in reaching the ceasefire agreement.

In the post, Anwar Ibrahim pointed to Malaysia's commitment to support such plans in order to reach a ceasefire agreement led by the key countries including Iran, Turkey and Qatar.

He also supported Turkey's proposal to hold an emergency meeting in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) aimed at mobilizing the leaders of the Islamic world to mount pressure on the United States and its allies in order to persuade them to force the Zionist regime to immediately stop the attacks and bombardment of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The Malaysian prime minister stated that the government of Iran and Hamas also agree with him in this regard and expressed their support for these plans including inviting non-Muslim countries such as South Africa, Brazil, Ireland, Spain and Portugal to defend justice and the human rights of the Palestinians.

Anwar Ibrahim said that all three sides believe that any meaningful progress towards the peace must begin with the unconditional cessation of military actions and attacks by the Zionist regime against the Palestinians.

The Ministry of Health of Palestine says that 40,173 Palestinians have so far been martyred and 92,587 others have been injured in Gaza since the beginning of the Zionist regime's attacks in Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

