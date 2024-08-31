President Pezeshkian talks to nation on national TV

The speech is broadcast live on IRIB Channel One news program, radio and news networks (IRIB Channel 6) at 22:00 on Saturday concurrently.

The tonight speech is the first of its kind since President Pezeshkian assumed office after being sworn in as the ninth Iran's president almost a month ago.

At the start of his speech, the new Iranian president said that people's satisfaction with his administration's policies and performance matters a lot to him.

Pezeshkian reiterated his call on the different political groups in Iran to set aside their difference to serve the people in the best way.

In response to a question about curbing the inflation in Iran's economy, Pezeshkian said that his economic team are working coordinately to tackle people's economic problems through proper planning. He further stressed the need for maintaining national consensus to address people's concerns in the economic sphere.

The president also said that engagement with the neighboring countries and the entire world as a way to solve the economic problems, saying that planning needs to be made to attract foreign investment.

He noted that in order to achieve 8% economic growth, $100 billion needs to be attracted both from inside and outside the country.

President said that he will hold his first press conference with journalists next week.

