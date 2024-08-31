Pezeshkian to talk live to people for 1st time after election

The speech will be broadcast live on IRIB Channel One news program, radio and news networks (IRIB Channel 6) at 22:00 on Saturday concurrently.
The tonight speech will be the first since President Masoud Pezeshkian took office.
MA/6212175
