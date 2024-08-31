  1. Iran
Aug 31, 2024, 2:47 PM

Pezeshkian to talk live to people for 1st time after election

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is to deliver a live speech to the people on Saturday evening.

The speech will be broadcast live on IRIB Channel One news program, radio and news networks (IRIB Channel 6) at 22:00 on Saturday concurrently.

The tonight speech will be the first since President Masoud Pezeshkian took office.

