Pezeshkian reiterates need for preserving unity

The Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with the Intelligence Ministry on Monday.

"You are the true soldiers of the revolution," said Pezeshkian to the intelligence forces.

He stressed the need for focusing on meeting people's needs as a way to increase the popularity of the Islamic Establishment.

The president said that his administration is a national consensus government that include politicians from various political factions, stressing that "We must try to maintain unity and cohesion first inside the country."

