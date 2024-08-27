  1. World
  2. Middle East
Aug 27, 2024, 10:09 PM

Iraq-based Resistance group launches drone attack on Haifa

Iraq-based Resistance group launches drone attack on Haifa

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – The port of Haifa in occupied Palestine came under a fresh attack by Resistance groups.

Issuing a statement on Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it had carried out a fresh attack on occupied Palestine on Monday night.

The Iraq-based Resistance group stressed that it had targeted a vital target in Israeli-occupied Haifa using drones.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

MP/6208901

News ID 220306

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News