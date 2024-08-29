Iraqi Islamic Resistance conducts drone attack on Haifa

According to Al Jazeera, the Islamic Resistance group of Iraq announced today (Thursday) that it had hit a vital target in Haifa in the north of occupied Palestine with a drone.

According to the report, the Islamic Resistance has targeted the Haifa power plant in the attack.

In the past operations against targets in the occupied lands controlled by the Israeli regime, the Islamic Resistance of Iraq had warned that if the Zionist regime continues its aggression on the Gaza Strip, it would intensify its attacks against the positions of the regime.

In its genocidal campaign against the people of Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the Zionist regime has killed more than 41,000 innocent people, and wounded nearly 100,000 other people.

