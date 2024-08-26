Iran, Russia emphasize enhancing trade-economic coop.

Russian Presidential Advisor Anton Kobyakov in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali called on Iranian side to take part actively in Russia’s important economic events more seriously than before.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of the economic cooperation between the two countries, especially Iran's participation in the upcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

Kobyakov pointed to the growing trend of trade-economic cooperation between Iran and Russia and stated that the trade-economic relations between Tehran and Moscow have accelerated in the past years.

He called on Iran to take part in important economic events in Russia, such as St. Petersburg Business Forum, Islamic World-Russia Economic Conference which is going to be held in Russia’s Kazan and also Moscow Tourism Conference more seriously than before.

Iran’s envoy to Moscow, for his part, expressed his country’s readiness for the development of trade-economic ties with Russia.

Islamic Republic of Iran attaches great importance to its relations with the Russian Federation in all fields, Jalali added.

MA/6207731