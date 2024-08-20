  1. Economy
Iran’s exports to Afghanistan up 31% in Q1: Official

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – The chairman of the Iran-Afghanistan Joint Chamber of Commerce said that Iran’s export of products to Afghanistan in the first quarter of this year 1403 in the Iranian calendar (started March 21, 2024) showed a 31% growth.

Regarding the trade situation between Iran and Afghanistan, Mahmoud Siyadat stated that the volume of trade between the two countries witnessed considerable growth in the past three years.

He put the value of products exported from Iran to Afghanistan in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 to June 22, 2024) at $517 million, registering a 31% growth compared to the same period last year.

Afghanistan has high capacity in the mining and mineral sector and also the extraterritorial cultivation, he said, and called for Iranian exporters and economic activists to make investment in lucrative markets in Afghanistan.

Light oils and oil products, Iron- and steel ingot, polyethylene compound, urea, poultry eggs, light- and heavy hydrocarbons, cement, various types of polyethylene, fresh fruits and vegetables, tiles, and ceramics are of the main Iranian export products to the neighboring Afghanistan, Siyadat added.

