Iran’s exports of home appliances increases in 4 1st months

Iran’s Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for General Industries Mohammad Mehdi Baradaran said that a significant increase in the export of home appliances in the country indicates the high quality of the domestically-produced appliances.

More than 200 home appliances factories in the country are competing with one another to secure diversity of their products, high quality and guarantee services, he said, adding that some home appliances produced in the country can be competed with the similar foreign-made ones.

MNA