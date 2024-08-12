  1. Economy
Aug 12, 2024, 7:00 PM

Iran’s exports of home appliances increases in 4 1st months

Iran’s exports of home appliances increases in 4 1st months

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – An official at Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade said that export of home appliances in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024) showed a 11% increase.

Iran’s Deputy Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade for General Industries Mohammad Mehdi Baradaran said that a significant increase in the export of home appliances in the country indicates the high quality of the domestically-produced appliances.

More than 200 home appliances factories in the country are competing with one another to secure diversity of their products, high quality and guarantee services, he said, adding that some home appliances produced in the country can be competed with the similar foreign-made ones.

MNA

News ID 219423
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News