Pezeshkian to attend 16th BRICS summit in Russia

Davoud Mirzakhani, Iran's Consul General to Kazan, Russia, met and discussed bilateral relations and the coordination of the BRICS Summit with Assistant to the President of Tatarstan Bakirov Gazinur.

The 16th BRICS summit will be held on 22–24 October 2024 with the participation of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his accompanying delegation in Kazan, Russia.

The press secretary for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Dmitry confirmed that Pezeshkian received an invitation from Moscow to participate in the BRICS summit in Kazan.

