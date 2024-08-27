Algeria seeks to join BRICS: MP

"We want our country to join BRICS," she said at the "Development of Parliamentary Diplomacy at the Capital and Major Agglomeration Level in BRICS Countries" session.

According to Djilali, this step will help Algeria strengthen ties with key partners, including Russia.

"It will be a great joy for us if BRICS provides such an opportunity to improve relations between our countries," Djilali concluded, TASS reported.

The 6th International Municipal BRICS Forum is taking place at Moscow's Expocenter on August 27-28, 2024. Delegations from 126 countries are expected to attend the event. It will also bring together representatives of 89 Russian regions. More than 5,000 participants from 500 cities will discuss topical issues of economy, digital technologies, ecology, urban infrastructure, transportation, healthcare, education, and culture.

The BRICS group of emerging economies has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five developing nations.

Specifically, the bloc introduced Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to kick off the new year.

Last year, the BRICS economic alliance has flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.

Indeed, the BRICS alliance has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five expansion nations to its ranks. Specifically, it introduced Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to be the first countries to constitute expansion since South Africa was added more than a decade ago.

The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.

