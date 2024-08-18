Putin to pay 2-day visit to Azerbaijan

During the talks, the Russian and Azerbaijani sides plan to discuss further development of bilateral relations of strategic partnership and alliance, as well as current international and regional problems.

It is expected that following the visit, Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will adopt a joint statement, with intergovernmental and other documents to be signed.

Ahead of the state visit of the Russian president, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu visited Baku. On August 6, he met with Aliyev, as well as his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ramil Usubov. Following his trip to Azerbaijan, Shoigu told journalists that he spoke about Russia's position on resolving the situation in Ukraine.

The discussion was about the initiatives voiced by Putin on June 14. The Russian president then named a number of conditions necessary for launching the peace process, including the complete withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of the Luhansk and Donetsk republics, the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, a neutral, non-aligned and non-nuclear status for Ukraine, and the lifting of all Western sanctions against Russia.

However, after the events in the Kursk region, Putin called negotiations impossible with those who "indiscriminately strike at civilians, at civilian infrastructure, or try to create threats to nuclear power facilities." The Russian president also noted that Kiev was trying to improve its negotiating positions with its actions in the Kursk region, but the enemy will certainly receive a worthy response.

MNA/PR