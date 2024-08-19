Putin, Aliyev set for extensive dialogue in Baku

"As it was announced previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying an official visit to Baku on August 18-19," Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia said in an interview with TASS. "As far as I know, both presidents are set for an extensive dialogue."

"As of today, relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are at a very high level of allied interaction," he noted.

Russian President Putin arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on Sunday.

The program of the state visit will begin with the ceremony of the Russian president’s official meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Ilham Aliyev. The ceremony will be held in the latter’s Zagulba residence on the Caspian coast. The two heads of state will first speak tete-a-tete and then will be joined by their delegations. The talks are expected to yield a joint statement by the leaders, and a number of interstate documents. Following the talks, Putin and Aliyev will brief journalists on their results.

