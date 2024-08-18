Iran’s annual apple production stands at 3-4m tons

Nabi Hadavand said that 250,000 hectares of Iran’s gardens are under apple cultivation.

He further said that West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, and Tehran are the top apple producers in Iran.

Iran exported about 2.226 million tons of agricultural products valued at $1.18 billion in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-July 21), registering an increase of 32 percent in value year on year.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the exports of the mentioned products also increased 22 percent in terms of weight.

