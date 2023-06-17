  1. Economy
Iran's monthly agrifood exports top $900 mn

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – Iran exported 1.59 million tons of agricultural and food products worth $912.43 million in the first month of the current Iranian year (March 21-May 21), new data released by the Agriculture Ministry show.

The figures indicate a decline of 9.43% in tonnage, but a rise of 11.6% in value compared with last year's corresponding period. 

Watermelon topped the list of exports in terms of value with $99.45 million, followed by tomato worth $94.36 million, milk powder worth $57.47 million, eggs worth $43.93 million and saffron worth $42.38 million.

In terms of tonnage, watermelon topped the list with 455,180 tons, followed by 204,980 tons of tomato, 73,750 tons of Persian melon, 44,780 tons of apple and 35,100 tons of potato, Financial Tribune reported.

