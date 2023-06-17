Iran's monthly agrifood exports top $900 mn

The figures indicate a decline of 9.43% in tonnage, but a rise of 11.6% in value compared with last year's corresponding period.

Watermelon topped the list of exports in terms of value with $99.45 million, followed by tomato worth $94.36 million, milk powder worth $57.47 million, eggs worth $43.93 million and saffron worth $42.38 million.

In terms of tonnage, watermelon topped the list with 455,180 tons, followed by 204,980 tons of tomato, 73,750 tons of Persian melon, 44,780 tons of apple and 35,100 tons of potato, Financial Tribune reported.

MNA/PR