Aug 17, 2024, 8:46 AM

Chief of the South African Navy visits Iran's Bandar Abbas

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Chief of the South African Navy Admiral Monde Lobese and his high-ranking delegation met with Rear Admiral Qader Vazifeh, commander of the first naval district of Iran Navy during a trip to Bandar Abbas.

Lobese attended the Iranian army's large industrial complex and got to know a part of its capabilities in the field of design, construction, equipping, and maintenance of naval defense and combat equipment.

He also toured the Dena destroyer which is equipped with anti-ship cruise missiles, torpedoes, and naval cannons.

Pointing to the presence of the Iranian Navy and Dena destroyer in Cape Town port, Lobese said, "Cape Town port was a good host for the Dena destroyer, and this makes us proud, and also my presence on the deck of the Dena destroyer shows the good relations between the Iranian and South African navies."

He wished success for Dena destroyer's crew on international missions.

