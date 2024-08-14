  1. Economy
Pakistani official calls for completing gas project with Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – A Pakistani politican has called to complete the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project to provide energy for his country.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman made the remarks in a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday.

He said that Iran’s energy resources can help provide Pakistan with 25% of its energy needs, urging the Pakistani government to not further delay the completion of the gas project with Iran.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch announced in May that the “Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline is included in the priority of Pakistan.”

In February, Islamabad approved the construction of an 80-kilometer section of the pipeline to avoid having to pay Iran some $18 billion in penalties for years of delays.

The United States has threatened Pakistan with sanctions if it goes ahead with a plan to build the pipeline to import gas from Iran.

