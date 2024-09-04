US reiterates opposition to Iran-Pakistan gas line project

Matthew Miller told during a press briefing on Tuesday local time, that Pakistan in order to complete the gas pipeline project with Iran is seeking sanctions relief from the United States.

We continue to implement sanctions on Iran. We have warned those who want to enter into a deal with Iran about the consequences, Miller replied.

The State Department spokesman, however, said that helping Pakistan to solve its energy shortage is a priority for the US government and that Washington will continue to help the Pakistani government in this regard, Nour News reported.

Recently, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced that Islamabad does not need to consult others on the important projects. Mumtaz Zahra Baloch also said that Islamabad is in contact with Tehran.

In response to the legal consequences of the country's delay in advancing the joint gas project with Iran, Mumtaz Zahra said the issue is related to the Ministry of Petroleum but "Pakistan has always expressed readiness to resolve all issues through friendly consultations".

The pipe-laying project from the Iranian borderline to Gwadar port in Pakistan's Balochistan province is estimated to cost 45 billion Pakistani rupees, which will provide the country with the opportunity to import cost-effective gas from Iran.

Officials from the two neighbors have reputedly announced to build an 81-kilometer pipeline along their common border in line with the interests of the two nations.

SD/