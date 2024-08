The Pakistan Army announced that four of its forces were killed in clashes with terrorists in the South Waziristan District of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday night.

Six terrorists were also killed in the skirmishes, according to the Army of Pakistan.

The spokesman of the Taliban's Ministry of Interior also announced on Tuesday that three civilians were killed as a result of the border conflict between the security forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

