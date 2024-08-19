3 Pakistani soldiers, 5 terrorists killed at Afghan border

A press release by the Pakistani Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “On night August 18/19, 2024, movement of a group of khwarij (outcasts), who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in Bajaur district, according to local Pakistani media inlcuding Dawn English newspaper.

“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, five khwarij of Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell, while four khwarij got injured.”

The government labelled the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan Fitna al Khawarij earlier this month.

The ISPR said 36-year-old Naik Inayat Khan, resident of Khyber district Khyber; 35-year-old Lance Naik Umer Hayat, resident of Mansehra district and 25-year-old Sepoy Waqar Khan, resident of Peshawar district fought “gallantly” during the exchange of fire and embraced martyrdom.

ISPR added that the security forces remained committed to securing the borders, saying that the sacrifices of brave soldiers only “further strengthen our resolve”.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed regret over the incident and paid tribute to the martyrs, according to local Pakistani media.

