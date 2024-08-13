33-day war symbol of Lebanese Resistance against Zionists

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran congratulated the noble nation, government, army and the Resistance movement of Lebanon especially Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the glorious victory of the combatants of the Islamic Resistance Movement of Lebanon in 33-day war in 2006 and called it as a historical and disgraceful defeat for the occupying regime of Israel.

The brilliant victory of the Islamic resistance, which was realized in the shadow of the unity, amity and solidarity of the brave and resistant people of Lebanon, ensured the stability and security and became a source of pride for the people of Lebanon and the region, especially the Resistance Front against the occupying regime of Israel.

The 33-day war became a symbol of the resistance and authority of the Lebanese people against the Zionist regime and will always remain as a great victory in the minds of the people of the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood and so will do by the nation and government of Lebanon and once again emphasizes its determination to strengthen and develop constructive relations between the two countries.

MA/6195024