  1. Politics
Aug 13, 2024, 8:50 PM

33-day war symbol of Lebanese Resistance against Zionists

33-day war symbol of Lebanese Resistance against Zionists

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – On the 18th anniversary of the victory of the Lebanese Islamic Resistance Movement in 33-day war in 2006, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs described it as a historic and disgraceful defeat for the Zionist regime.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran congratulated the noble nation, government, army and the Resistance movement of Lebanon especially Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the glorious victory of the combatants of the Islamic Resistance Movement of Lebanon in 33-day war in 2006 and called it as a historical and disgraceful defeat for the occupying regime of Israel.

The brilliant victory of the Islamic resistance, which was realized in the shadow of the unity, amity and solidarity of the brave and resistant people of Lebanon, ensured the stability and security and became a source of pride for the people of Lebanon and the region, especially the Resistance Front against the occupying regime of Israel.

The 33-day war became a symbol of the resistance and authority of the Lebanese people against the Zionist regime and will always remain as a great victory in the minds of the people of the region.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always stood and so will do by the nation and government of Lebanon and once again emphasizes its determination to strengthen and develop constructive relations between the two countries.

MA/6195024

News ID 219484
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News